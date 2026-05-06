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OfficeContinental EuropeFrance

Total receives bids for La Défense skyscraper

6 May 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Natalia Vasnier, Julie Cruz

JLL advising on sale of tower, which will be vacant at end of year

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