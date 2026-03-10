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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Tower Hamlets on partner hunt for 52,000-home pipeline

10 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

"We are ready to work with institutional investors and development partners who want to deliver," London borough's chief executive tells real estate market

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