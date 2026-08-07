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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyResidential

TPG and Madison team up for German student housing platform

7 Aug 2026 | 12:10 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Home & Co offers more than 3,500 beds across 19 locations

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