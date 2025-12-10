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LogisticsUK & Ireland

TPG and M&G set out £55m capex programme for iBox

10 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Duo’s rebranded industrial platform, which has secured more than 150 of new leases, to be scaled

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