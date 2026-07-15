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TPG Angelo Gordon and Beltane complete Belgravia office purchase

15 Jul 2026 | 14:55 | London | by May Agaran

Acquisition and planned refurb supported by £53.5m financing from Grosvenor's lending arm

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