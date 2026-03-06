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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentNetherlands

TPG Angelo Gordon and DCM kick off €200m Dutch IOS joint venture

6 Mar 2026 | 12:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Partners have made first acquisition near Eindhoven

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