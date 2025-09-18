Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeGlobalPeopleUK & Ireland

TPG Real Estate head honcho to retire

18 Sep 2025 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

Exec has been with firm for quarter of a century having co-founded property division

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Text, Alphabet, Word

TPG raises $6.8bn for fourth opportunistic fund 

24 Oct 2022
Read
Metropolis, City, Urban

IPO heralds start of new era for TPG's fast-growing real estate business

12 Jan 2022
Read
Oliver Shah

Shah on property: it’s not just public companies – the whole investor universe is consolidating

20 Mar 2024
Read

Former TPG exec powers up new platform with £275m cornerstones

7 Mar 2024
Read