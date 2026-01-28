NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Trammell Crow and AEW buy Munich plot for €30m+ logistics development

28 Jan 2026 | 07:41 | London | by Mira Kaizl

The property is in a prime location for last-mile delivery

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Trammell Crow opens third German branch

14 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Trammell Crow fully lets warehouse near Barcelona

24 Oct 2024
Read

Trammell Crow sheds senior duo

9 May 2024
Read

Trammell Crow sells first European assets to AEW

31 Jan 2024
Read