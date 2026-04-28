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LogisticsCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

Trammell Crow makes pair of senior logistics appointments

28 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

Dan Rees steps up as Tim Bradshaw joins team

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