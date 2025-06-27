Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Travelodge buys City office for hotel conversion

27 Jun 2025 | 07:38 | London | by May Agaran

Properties at 6 Broad Street and 15-17 Eldon Street are currently vacant and benefit from planning permission

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Apartment Building, Architecture

UK investor picks up €40m Berlin office complex

26 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

City office up for sale with “super prime” redevelopment potential

25 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Slättö buys €27m Danish office for hotel conversion

25 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Midstad plans office-to-hotel conversion for former Signa asset

24 Jun 2025
Read