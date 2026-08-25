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Hotels & LeisureCorporatePolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Treasury appoints rates veteran for pubs and hotels review

25 Aug 2026 | 07:58 | London | by May Agaran

Independent review to be led by business rates expert Jerry Schurder

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