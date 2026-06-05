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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordics

Trevian and Glesys target Finnish data centre project

5 Jun 2026 | 07:37 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Campus Oulu will provide up to 300MW of IT capacity

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