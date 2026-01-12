NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenCorporate

Trianon appoints new chief executive

12 Jan 2026 | 11:29 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Petra Krüger to succeed Olof Andersson, who has been nominated board chairman

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Public Property Invest appoints new operating chief

16 Dec 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Brinova names new chief executive officer

16 Dec 2025
Read

Swiss Properties Invest names new chief executive

16 Dec 2025
Read

Cibus appoints new chief executive

3 Dec 2025
Read