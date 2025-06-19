Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Trinova puts £63m Covent Garden office on the block

19 Jun 2025 | 16:20 | London | by Franciszek Bryk, James Buckley

Building had £8m refurbishment last year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

HIH Invest to offload 83,000 sq ft Glasgow retail and office block

19 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Neighborhood

Picton markets £40m Covent Garden block

21 May 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Road Sign

DTZ Investors puts £15m+ west London office on sale

21 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

TPG Angelo Gordon and Beltane acquire Mayfair office block

15 May 2025
Read