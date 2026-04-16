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DistressContinental EuropeUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureLogisticsOfficeResidentialNon-performing loans

Trinova secures €200m distressed credit mandate

16 Apr 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Mandate will focus on the UK, Germany and Nordics

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