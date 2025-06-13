IrelandStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland
13 Jun 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland
Private equity and institutional capital vying for student portfolio
What does the Waitrose West Ealing appeal mean for London development?
Hancock’s Hilltop appoints chief investment officer
PHP makes last ditch push for Assura
“Extraordinary man” Patrick Keenan dies
Trio circle GSA’s €500m Irish platform
Poundland sold to US investment firm for £1
Valesco gets initial €500m backing for special situations Europe strategy
Green light for 1,000-bed Leeds student scheme
Student specialist completes £60m Edinburgh site purchase
M7 secures £135m+ retail park portfolio exit
HSBC makes offer for flex workspace at Canary Wharf
Landsec begins £2bn office unwind with City sale
Lender takes control of City office once valued at £145m
KKR and Mirastar refinance £450m portfolio
Canadian fund to put £600m+ logistics campus in play
Aberdeen hits the ground running with £100m portfolio sale
Blackstone loads up £430m portfolio sale
Gaw Capital bought out of £500m West End trophy
Patron Capital secures €600m investment from Mitsubishi Estate
Former Burbage Realty partners spin out of Cushman