LogisticsDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentPlanningUK & Ireland
10 Nov 2025 | 16:19 | London | by Harry Young
Wrenbridge, Investec Realis and Buccleuch Property come together
Trio join forces for £55m Essex industrial scheme
Where will the money come from in 2026?
Lloyds sells surplus office for logistics development
Related Argent promotes Oli Rifkind to chief development officer
Meag snaps up €50m Dublin office
Commerz Real buys €22m Dublin student project
Lazari relocates to new Mayfair hub
M&G’s Sanjeev Sharma to step down after 27 years
FEC reveals masterplan for 1,200 Trafford homes
Praxis Group hires new finance chief
British Land bags £27m Bournemouth retail park
George Lucas snaps up £40m London mansion
Developers vie for £1.5bn City tower project
Shah on property: the moral of CBRE’s piratical takeover story, 20 years on
Shaken, not stirred: £250m Project Spectre sale launches
Last orders as Diageo’s Glasgow HQ hits the market
Three luxury London care homes fall into receivership
Cortland winds down UK operations
Newmark adds two more big-hitters to growing debt team
Go ahead? £250m Waterloo bus depot sale to be explored