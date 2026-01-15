NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LeasingSouth EastUK & IrelandOfficeDevelopment

Tristan and Alchemy ink pair of Reading office lettings

15 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Weber and XMA to relocate their businesses to one of the South East's key out-of-town office parks

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Nature, Outdoors, Scenery

Martley and Leumi back Reading office with £65m loan

14 Jan 2025
Read

Tristan and Alchemy signs trio of occupiers at Reading Campus

16 Feb 2024
Read
City, Intersection, Road

GPE confirms £51m deal for West End office

7 Jan 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Tech firm inks Leeds office letting

5 Jan 2026
Read