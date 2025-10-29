Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Tristan and Greycoat weigh sale of £230m St James’s gem

29 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Savills and Newmark to advise on sale of prime West End office

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Garden, Nature, Outdoors

St James’s Place plants £54m sale

2 Oct 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Chair

BP’s St James’s HQ refinanced with £241m loan

1 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Arora buys office overlooking St James’s Park for £245m

18 Aug 2025
Read
Symbol, Text, Number

Green Street News' Best of the Year: 2024 in review

31 Dec 2024
Read