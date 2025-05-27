Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeOccupierSouth WestUK & Ireland

Tristan and TCC agree Bristol letting to Unite Students

27 May 2025 | 15:32 | London | by May Agaran

Student developer to relocate from current headquarters at South Quay House

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Person, Walking

Law firm takes 44,000 sq ft at Tristan and Trammell Crow's Bristol scheme

5 Feb 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Bristol office market lights up with 250,000 sq ft of requirements

25 Mar 2024
Read
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Trammell Crow hires head of European logistics capital markets

5 Jul 2022
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Scenery

Martley and Leumi back Reading office with £65m loan

14 Jan 2025
Read