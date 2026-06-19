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LogisticsAlternativesData centresDevelopmentInvestmentOfficeSouth EastTechnologyUK & Ireland

Tristan and XLB get consent for 1.5m sq ft Hampshire tech park expansion

19 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Partners to add flexible employment floorspace, tech-focused logistics and data centres

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