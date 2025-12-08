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FinancingContinental EuropeHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Tristan Capital agrees €300m easyHotel financing

8 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Whole loan will help expand the brand across the UK, Ireland and Continental Europe

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