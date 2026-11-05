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PeopleAPACContinental EuropeFranceGermanyUK & IrelandCorporateFund manager

Tristan Capital's client relations co-head departs

5 Nov 2026 | 06:56 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Adam Smith leaves firm after nearly 15 years

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