Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateFranceGermanyIrelandPortugalSpainSwitzerlandUK & Ireland

Tristan completes €400m easyHotel acquisition 

5 Jun 2025 | 14:43 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Budget hotel chain's portfolio totals 48 properties across 11 countries

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Tristan agrees to buy easyHotel's €400m portfolio

2 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Extendam puts €50m+ easyHotel Madrid up for sale

4 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Tristan JV buys 136,000 sq m Lille logistics scheme 

2 Apr 2025
Read

CapMan confirms €900m+ Nordic hotel portfolio acquisition 

20 Feb 2025
Read