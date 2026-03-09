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OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentPortugal

Tristan fund completes disposal of €120m Lisbon office portfolio

9 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

Vehicle had bought the portfolio for €80m in 2019

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