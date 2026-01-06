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PeopleContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

Tristan's chief operating officer steps back

6 Jan 2026 | 14:25 | London | by Robin Marriott

Olivia Griffiths ends 10-year tenure at the firm as she moves to advisory role

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