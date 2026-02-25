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LogisticsLeasingUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Tritax agrees lease for former Covid megalab

25 Feb 2026 | 13:35 | London | by Harry Young

Deal follows refurbishment of 224,000 sq ft Warwickshire property

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