Tritax agrees lease for former Covid megalab

LogisticsLeasingUK & IrelandWest Midlands
25 Feb 2026 | 13:35 | London | by Harry Young
Deal follows refurbishment of 224,000 sq ft Warwickshire property
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire
Redical shopping centre fundraise reaches £350m
Survey finds occupiers lack tools to measure workplace impact
Panattoni unveils plans for 1.5m sq ft Rugby logistics park
London Square named as first partner for £3bn Waterloo innovation district
Starboard and LaSalle JV snaps up seven UK hotels from Ares and EQ
Blue Owl explores formation of data centre REIT
Mike Slade remembered: “He would lift the spirit of any room”
Bidwells kicks off search for investment partner
Spire Healthcare accepts £1.03bn private equity takeover
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Rise of the super investors
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale