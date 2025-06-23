Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceLogisticsUK & Ireland

Tritax Big Box agrees fresh £400m credit facility

23 Jun 2025 | 08:07 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Initial five-year term could be extended to seven years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Tritax's Nick Ireland on flying airport fund into new markets

5 Jun 2025
Read
Airport, Airfield, Car

Tritax launches new London fund with £1.5bn ambitions

5 Jun 2025
Read
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Tritax reports 5m sq ft take-up as spec developments drop

7 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Tritax Big Box pulls trigger on 2.6m sq ft logistics plans

12 Mar 2025
Read