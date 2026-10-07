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PeopleCorporateLogisticsUK & Ireland

Tritax Big Box chair Aubrey Adams to retire

7 Oct 2026 | 15:57 | London | by May Agaran

Reach chair Nick Prettejohn named as chair designate

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