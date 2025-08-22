Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsCorporateUK & Ireland

Tritax Big Box opts against increasing £485m Warehouse REIT offer

22 Aug 2025 | 07:25 | London | by May Agaran

Bid is final, according to the board

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Downtown

Frasers Property secures shareholder approval for $1.1bn REIT take-private

18 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Loading Dock

US buyer picks up €350m German warehouse portfolio

13 Aug 2025
Read

Assura shareholders give PHP offer the nod

12 Aug 2025
Read
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Tritax Big Box grows portfolio value and income

6 Aug 2025
Read