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LogisticsLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Tritax Big Box signs tenant for 138,000 sq ft Darlington facility

4 Dec 2025 | 07:46 | London | by May Agaran

Supply chain firm Martin Brower inks 20-year lease

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