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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Tritax Big Box wins appeal for £360m Heathrow data centre

10 Jun 2026 | 14:02 | London | by May Agaran

Decision follows Slough Borough Council's failure to decide on project

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