NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingAlternativesCorporateData centresDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Tritax completes £350m equity raise

6 Aug 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proceeds of fundraising to support delivery of two new data centres in London

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

People, Person, City

The existential threat to listed property

3 Aug 2026
Read
Door, Architecture, Building

Terms agreed for £404m Picton Property takeover

31 Jul 2026
Read

Segro secures £53m of headline rent in first half

30 Jul 2026
Read
Handrail, Architecture, Building

Hammerson completes purchase of 50% Arndale stake

30 Jul 2026
Read