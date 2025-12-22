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LogisticsLondonUK & IrelandInvestmentLeasing

Tritax fund to build bespoke Heathrow facility

22 Dec 2025 | 13:19 | London | by May Agaran

Unit will be let to Worldwide Flight Services on a 20-year lease

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