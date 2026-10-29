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LogisticsLondonUK & IrelandFundraising

Tritax hits £400m fundraise target for London logistics fund

29 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Fundraise follows a change of strategy last year

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