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LogisticsDevelopmentEast of EnglandLeasingUK & Ireland

Tritax lodges 1.8m sq ft Bedfordshire logistics plans

1 Sep 2026 | 15:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Amazon has been secured for the largest unit

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