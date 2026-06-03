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LogisticsEast MidlandsEast of EnglandInvestmentLeasingSouth EastUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Tritax seals £200m EQT logistics deal

3 Jun 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Six warehouse assets sold to EQT, in this year's largest UK logistics transaction to date

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