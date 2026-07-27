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Data centresSouth EastUK & IrelandAlternativesDevelopmentInvestment

Tritax secures approval for Slough data centre

27 Jul 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Prelet lined up for 107MW facility

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