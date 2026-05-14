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PeopleCorporateDevelopmentLondonUK & Ireland

True North appoints senior duo to development team

14 May 2026 | 10:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Cullum Alexander and Shane O’Farrell to lead delivery of £350m London portfolio

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