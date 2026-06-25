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ResidentialFinancingLondonUK & Ireland

True North secures loan for latest London flexible living site

25 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Firm is expanding its pipeline since securing backing from Swiss Life

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