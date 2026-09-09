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ResidentialDevelopmentLondonUK & Ireland

True North unveils £40m Elephant and Castle flex living scheme

9 Sep 2026 | 12:32 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Investec has provided funding for the 26,000 sq ft heritage retrofit

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