NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Policy & RegulationLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Turmoil in London as councils challenge affordable housing reduction

24 Jun 2026 | 13:45 | London | by Alexander Peace

Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Lewisham take advantage of slipping Labour control in the capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Grass, Nature

Arada submits plans for opening phase of £2.5bn Thameside West

28 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Green light for Fifth State's West Hampstead student scheme

25 Sep 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Developers pivot from residential in London viability crisis

24 Sep 2026
Read

London City Plan 2040 clears heritage views planning hurdle

24 Sep 2026
Read