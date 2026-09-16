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Turnstone and Diocese of Ely team up for £200m Cambridge scheme

16 Sep 2026 | 14:45 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Partnership is planning a 646,000 sq ft business park at Milton Park

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