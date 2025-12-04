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RetailEast of EnglandUK & Ireland

Two-year buyer hunt ends for Norwich Castle Quarter

4 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Asset has been in the control of receivers since 2021

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