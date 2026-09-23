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LogisticsInvestmentLeasingSouth WestUK & Ireland

Tyre company rubber-stamps Bristol logistics deal

23 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Owner-occupier agrees acquisition of Cabot Park warehouse

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