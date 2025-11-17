Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

Arada buys £2.5bn London Docklands residential scheme

17 Nov 2025 | 07:38 | London | by Chris Borland

UAE developer takes majority stake in Royal Docks site that has planning in place for 5,000 new homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Advertisement, Poster, Business Card

Landsec ups earnings guidance in half-year results

14 Nov 2025
Read

Ballymore JV's £3bn Ladbroke Grove scheme approved

12 Nov 2025
Read

Resolution hoists for-sale sign over Vantage London

11 Nov 2025
Read

Planning consent granted to London Square's Wimbledon mixed-use redevelopment

11 Nov 2025
Read