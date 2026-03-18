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LondonLeasingOfficeUK & Ireland

Uber hails more space in Brookfield’s Aldgate Tower

18 Mar 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Deal takes firm’s footprint in building to 88,000 sq ft

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