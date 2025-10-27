Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

FinancingAustriaContinental EuropeCorporate

UBM places €75m green bond

27 Oct 2025 | 07:07 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Placement refinances €48m of existing debt

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Münchener Hyp issues €500m green bond

23 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

DZ Hyp places €1bn green Pfandbrief

12 Sep 2025
Read
Banner, Text, Symbol

CA Immo issues €350m green bond

24 Oct 2024
Read

UBM places €93m green bond

22 Oct 2024
Read