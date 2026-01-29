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RetailContinental EuropeSpain

UBS Asset Management offloads €75m Alicante outlet

29 Jan 2026 | 13:15 | London | by Edith Fishta, Julie Cruz

Buyer adds third asset to its Iberian portfolio

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