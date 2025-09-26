Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental Europe

UBS puts €200m+ Prague hotel on the market

26 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

Five-star Marriott was extensively renovated in 2022

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

PPF Real Estate agrees Prague hotel acquisition 

16 Sep 2025
Read

Hot European deals of the year: part two

28 Aug 2025
Read
CityQuartier Trocadéro

Hot European deals of the year: part one

27 Aug 2025
Read

Top CEE property markets hit €5bn investment in first half

26 Aug 2025
Read